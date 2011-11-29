NEW YORK Nov 29 Standard & Poor's reduced its credit ratings on several big banks in the United States and Europe on Tuesday as the result of an overhaul of its ratings criteria.

Banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Barclays Plc (BARC.L), HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), and UBS AG UBSN.VX, had their ratings reduced by one notch each. A notch is one third of a letter rating. (Reporting by David Henry; editing by Andre Grenon)