LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Bankers played down S&P's warning
that the corporate bond market was facing a tough time this
week, saying that investors' appetite for debt would be strong
enough to absorb upcoming supply.
The S&P report - entitled "The Credit Overhang: Is A
USD46trn Perfect Storm Brewing?" - states that USD30trn of
corporate debt in the eurozone, the UK, the US, China, and Japan
will require refinancing between now and 2017, while an
additional USD13-16trn of new money will be needed to spur
growth.
"Corporate bonds are still investors' darlings so I doubt
that there will be a shortage of demand even though this is
obviously a lot of debt that needs refinancing," one banker
said.
Another agreed, adding that even if problems in peripheral
Europe persisted, corporates bonds should be able to price
successfully.
"They're a funding haven and a well-rated corporate paper
may actually become even more attractive if volatility gets
significantly worse and investors want to steer clear of
financials and sovereign debt.
However, S&P said that while global banks and debt capital
markets will likely be able to continue to provide the majority
of liquidity that corporates need, the downside risk remains and
the balance is very fragile.
"This global wall of non-financial corporate debt will
potentially compound the credit rationing that may occur as
banks seek to restructure their balance sheets," Jayan Dhru,
senior managing director of Global Corporate Ratings at S&P
said.
"Combined with the eurozone crisis, the slow US economic
recovery, and the prospect of a slowing economy in China, this
raises the downside risk of a perfect storm in global corporate
credit markets," he added.
A perfect storm scenario, he said, would likely cause
financing disruptions even for borrowers that are not highly
leveraged.
Paul Watters, head of corporate research at S&P in London
agreed. "Banks are naturally very keen to deleverage where they
can," he said.
"There are still a lot of downside risks, especially
stemming from the eurozone crisis that could knock the corporate
credit market off track. We also really have to think about
where the new money debt financing is going to come from if
corporates are going to play their part in driving growth back
towards trend levels over time."
Speaking about rated European corporates' debt refinancing
need, Watters said that telecoms had the highest needs, followed
by utilities, oil and gas companies, consumer good and finally
autos.
He said that he expected the volume of bonds issued, as a
proportion of total debt issued, to increase in Europe, mainly
as a result of tighter bank capital regulations.
CAUSE FOR CONCERN
Although investment-grade bankers are dismissing S&P's
concerns, issuers' mixed fortunes in the high-yield market this
year is evidence that it is not all plain sailing.
Just this week, a pulled bond deal from German roofing
materials supplier Monier, and other deals from Europcar and
Schmolz & Bickenbach have struggled to win over investors and
raised fears of a leap backwards after a relatively strong start
to the year.
The loan market, similarly, also seems to be going through a
rough patch.
In the first quarter of the year, syndicated lending in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa hit a 10-year low of
USD115.5bn, data released earlier this year showed.
The implications of the drop in volume for banks' revenue
and headcount are not positive if low levels of activity
persist, bankers said at the time.
Only 168 loans were completed in the first quarter, which is
50 percent lower than the 340 loans completed in the first three
months of 2011, and is the lowest first-quarter deal count since
1996.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Helene Durand)