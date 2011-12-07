BRIEF-wallstreet:online CEO Andre Kolbinger moves to chair supervisory board
* CURRENT CEO AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANDRE KOLBINGER TO RETIRE FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD AT NEXT AGM AND TO MOVE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD
Dec 6 Standard & Poor's reduced credit ratings on Tuesday for several regional banks in North America, including US Bancorp , PNC Financial Services Group Inc, and BB&T Corp as the agency continued to apply new grading criteria announced last month.
The long-term ratings on the three bank holding companies were cut by one notch each as the agency updated its ratings on 31 regional banks and subsidiaries in North America. Short-term ratings for PNC and BB&T were also lowered.
Last week, S&P updated its ratings on 37 of the largest banks in the world, reducing its grades on 15 of the groups. The agency began overhauling its criteria more than a year ago as part of broad effort to improve its scoring following criticism it made ratings mistakes which contributed to the financial crisis.
Among Tuesday's actions: U.S. Bancorp's long-term rating was cut to A from A+ and left its short-term rating A-1.
PNC's long-term rating for was cut to A-minus from A and its short-term rating was cut to A-2 from A-1.
BB&T's long-term rating was cut to A-minus from A and its short-term rating was cut to A-2 from A-1.
COPENHAGEN, June 14 Iceland's central bank has cut its key interest rate for the fourth time in less than a year in response to a tourism boom that has strengthened the crown currency to levels not seen since a major banking crisis struck the North Atlantic island almost a decade ago.