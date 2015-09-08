BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
LONDON, Sept 8 S&P expects reinsurance prices to drop by up to 5 percent in next year, its director Dennis Sugrue told a media briefing on Tuesday.
Competition in the high-performing reinsurance sector has depressed prices in recent years.
"Prices will continue to go down, but less severely than in 2014 and 2015," sugrue told the briefing ahead of the reinsurance industry's annual conference in Monte Carlo next week. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Huw Jones)
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017