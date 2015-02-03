NEW YORK Feb 3 California's public pension system Calpers said it is to receive $301 million in damages from S&P and parent company McGraw-Hill Financial stemming from the latest financial crisis.

Calpers said it has recovered around $900 million, to date, from settlements related to investment losses sustained during the financial crisis.

Ratings firm Standard & Poor's will pay $1.5 billion to resolve a series of lawsuits over its ratings on mortgage securities that soured in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Megan Davies)