NEW YORK, Feb 5 (IFR) - Connecticut's AG told IFR on Thursday that even with the recent government settlement, the state will continue to pressure Standard & Poor's to make corporate reforms on its ratings process.

In addition, Connecticut will revive a lawsuit and investigation into Moody's Investors Service over fraud allegations, said George Jepsen, attorney general for Connecticut.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice announced a US$1.375bn settlement with the government, 19 states and the District of Columbia and S&P over fraudulent misconduct in some RMBS and CDO ratings.

(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Jack Doran)