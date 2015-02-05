(Updates details of DOJ probe of Moody's)
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, Feb 5 (IFR) - Connecticut's attorney general told
IFR on Thursday that even with the recent government settlement,
the state will continue to pressure Standard & Poor's to make
corporate reforms on its ratings process.
In addition, Connecticut will revive a lawsuit and
investigation into Moody's Investors Service over fraud
allegations, said George Jepsen, attorney general for
Connecticut.
The original lawsuit was filed in 2010 against Moody's.
"Ten years ago, S&P thought its shenanigans were
constitutionally protected activity," Jepsen said. "Now it is
clear they are subject to state and federal law."
Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice announced a
US$1.375bn settlement with the government, 19 states and the
District of Columbia and S&P over fraudulent misconduct in some
RMBS and CDO ratings.
As part of a separate US$77m settlement agreed in January
between S&P and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the
rating agency promised to reform parts of its RMBS ratings
analytics program that were found lacking.
Making sure those reforms are undertaken - and that S&P
clearly separates its analytics from its profit making motives -
will be closely watched by the Connecticut AG's office in the
months and years ahead, Jepsen said.
The Wall Street Journal also reported this week that the DOJ
is investigating Moody's over mortgage bond deals it rated in
the run up to the financial crisis. The Journal reported that it
was not clear whether the probe would result in a lawsuit.
"We sued Moody's over the same legal theory as S&P," Jepsen
said. "The case was slower to develop, and it was stayed until
the S&P matter was concluded."
In a statement, Moody's said, "We continue to believe the
state's case is without merit as to Moody's."
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Jack Doran)