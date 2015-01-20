Jan 20 Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's
said it had updated its criteria for Islamic bonds to
distinguish more clearly between issuers of sukuk and sponsors
of them.
Sukuk tend to be more complex than conventional bonds
because they use structures designed to avoid interest payments.
They often involve special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) which issue
the paper and lend the proceeds on to the ultimate entity
raising money, which is known as the sponsor.
S&P's new criteria describe the conditions under which it
would rate sukuk at the same level as the sponsor's rating. For
example, sukuk will be rated on a par with the sponsor's senior
unsecured rating if they provide contractual commitments by the
sponsor to make payments that ultimately cover periodic
distribution and principal amounts.
The agency said it did not expect the new criteria to lead
to upgrades or downgrades of the sukuk which it rates, but it
might withdraw a rating if terms and conditions did not meet the
criteria. It estimated this might happen for fewer than 5
percent of rated sukuk.
Sukuk defaults are rare, but the revised criteria could help
address market uncertainty about the contractual obligations of
the various parties. Such uncertainty can affect sukuk pricings,
particularly for issuers with ratings below investment grade.
For situations in which a sponsor is performing on its own
obligations while sukuk payments by an SPV are not full or
timely, S&P said such temporary deferrals would not be
classified as defaults as long as the agency expected payment
within one year.
TURBULENCE
S&P predicted global sukuk issuance would exceed $100
billion this year, after reaching $116.4 billion in 2014 and
$111.3 billion in 2013, supported by still-positive economic
outlooks in the Gulf region and Malaysia.
The market will benefit from new sovereign issuers and the
implementation of Basel III global banking standards, which are
encouraging banks to boost their capital, S&P said. But it
warned that episodes of turbulence could cause issuance volumes
to fall this year.
"The first will likely come from the current trend in oil
prices, which have dropped precipitously over the past few
months," the agency said in a research note.
"The second episode of turbulence may come from the expected
increase in U.S. Fed interest rates, which is likely to reduce
global liquidity."
