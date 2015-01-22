Jan 22 The S&P 500 index will become 505 after Comcast Corp, Twenty-first Century Fox Inc and News Corp add new share classes.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said it changed its methodology to include all publicly listed multiple share class lines separately for each index after reviewing client feedback.

Before the additions announced on Thursday, the index already included 502 listings including two share classes for Discovery Communications and Google Inc.

