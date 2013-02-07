Feb 7 * S&P says PVH Corp to replace Big Lots Inc in S&P 500 * S&P says Big Lots has market value below $2 billion, making it more

representative of midcap market space, and will replace PVH in S&P midcap 400 * S&P says changes to be made after close of trading on date to be announced,

as PVH prepares to complete purchase of Warnaco Group Inc