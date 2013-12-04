BRIEF-A Brown says designation of Roel Z Castro was changed to president and CEO
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
Dec 4 * S&P says General Growth Properties Inc to join S&P 500 * S&P says General Growth to replace Molex Inc which is being acquired
by privately-held koch industries * S&P says change to be made after the close of trading on December 9
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending release by company of an announcement relating to a major acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: