BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin to acquire WS Atkins for £20.80 per share in cash
* Snc-Lavalin to acquire WS Atkins to greatly expand our global consulting, design and project management capabilities
March 26 (Reuters) - * S&P says Essex Property Trust Inc to replace Cliffs Natural Resources
Inc in S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says Cliffs has a market capitalization more
representative of the midcap space, and will replace Essex in S&P midcap 400 * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to be made after close of trading on April
1
* Equity Bancshares Inc reports record first quarter 2017 results