UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Aug 14 * S&P Dow jones indices says Mallinckrodt Plc to replace Rowan cos
in S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says Rowan to replace Mallinckrodt in S&P midcap 400 * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to be made after close of trading on
August 18
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.