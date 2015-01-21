BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 * S&P Dow jones indices says Endo International PLC to replace
Covidien Plc in S&P 500 * S&P says change to be made after close of trading on January 26 * S&P says Covidien is being acquired by Medtronic Inc in a transaction
expected to be completed on or about January 26
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.