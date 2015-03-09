BRIEF-Sagax signs deal to buy properties in Netherlands for SEK 400 million
* SIGNS DEAL TO BUY SIX PROPERTIES IN NETHERLANDS FOR SEK 400 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 9 (Reuters) - * S&P Dow jones indices says Skyworks Solutions Inc to join S&P 500 * S&P says Skyworks to replace PetSmart Inc which is being acquired * S&P says change to be made after close of trading on March 11
* HY profit before taxation R3.74 billion versus R937.6 million year ago