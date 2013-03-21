* Two first-stage Saturn 5 engines recovered
* Unknown which mission they are from
* Relics of 40-year-old moon program
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 20 A recovery team
funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has plucked two rocket
engines from the floor of the Atlantic Ocean that were used to
send astronauts to the moon more than 40 years ago, he wrote on
the project's website on Wednesday.
Bezos, the chief executive of Amazon, last year
announced plans to search the sea floor for rocket motors shed
during Saturn 5 launches to the moon during the 1969-1972 Apollo
program.
Bezos Expeditions found and retrieved two Saturn 5
first-stage engines from three miles beneath the Atlantic Ocean.
"We've seen an underwater wonderland - an incredible
sculpture garden of twisted F-1 engines that tells the story of
a fiery and violent end, one that serves testament to the Apollo
program," Bezos wrote.
"Each piece we bring on deck conjures for me the thousands
of engineers who worked together back then to do what for all
time had been thought surely impossible," he added.
NASA sent seven missions to the moon, six of which
successfully carried astronauts to the lunar surface. Bezos said
because the serial numbers on the retrieved engines are missing
or partially missing, identifying which mission they were used
for will be difficult.
"We might see more during restoration. The objects
themselves are gorgeous," he added.
"This is a historic find and I congratulate the team for its
determination and perseverance in the recovery of these
important artifacts of our first efforts to send humans beyond
Earth orbit," NASA administrator Charles Bolden said in a
statement.
The engines, which remain the property of the U.S.
government, will be restored and put on public display.
The recovery ship, called Seabed Worker, is due to dock at
Port Canaveral, Fla., on Thursday after three weeks at sea.
Bezos also is founder and chief executive of a small
privately owned startup space company called Blue Origin, based
in Kent, Wash., which is working on developing low-cost,
reusable suborbital and orbital spaceships to carry people and
experiments.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Bob Burgdorfer)