* Armstrong's brother say moonwalker penned famous quote
* First astronaut on moon died in August
* Always said 'small step, giant leap' words were
spontaneous
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan 3 Astronaut Neil
Armstrong may not have been speaking entirely off the cuff when
he delivered the most iconic quote in the history of manned
space flight.
Armstrong wrote out the sentence, "That's one small step for
a man, one giant leap for mankind," before blasting off from
Cape Canaveral, Florida, with Apollo astronauts Buzz Aldrin and
Michael Collins in July 1969, his brother now says, according to
the transcripts of a documentary recently aired on BBC Two.
Because of a radio communications glitch, millions of people
watching on television as Armstrong became the first human being
to step onto the surface of the moon never heard him utter the
word "a" before man.
Armstrong, who died in August at the age of 82, had always
maintained he composed the words after touching down on the moon
on July 20, 1969, while he waited to leave the Eagle lunar
lander.
But Armstrong's younger brother Dean, speaking in an
interview for the documentary, "Neil Armstrong - First Man on
the Moon" aired on Sunday, said that was not entirely accurate.
"Dean told me that Neil shared the words with him shortly
before he left for the Cape, so maybe a couple weeks before the
mission," producer Chris Riley told Reuters.
An Armstrong family spokesman did not reply to a request
from Reuters for comment.
"I find the timing of Dean Armstrong's revelation to be
curious," said Robert Pearlman, owner and curator of
CollectSpace.com, a space history website.
"Why wait until after his brother died? He was interviewed
for Neil's authorized biography in 2002 and apparently never
mentioned this story, despite Neil giving permission to his
family and friends to speak openly," Pearlman said.
Andrew Chaikin, author of "A Man on the Moon," which served
as a template for an HBO miniseries produced by Tom Hanks, said
Armstrong was asked many times over the years when he came up
with the quote and always replied that it was spoken
spontaneously.
"He had said that many times publicly before I wrote my
book, so I never asked him when he made up the quote," Chaikin
said.
In the documentary, Dean Armstrong said he and his brother
were up one night shortly before Neil left for Florida playing
the board game, Risk, Riley said.
Dean said Neil slipped him a piece of paper with the
sentence "One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,"
written out and asked Dean what he thought of it, Riley said.
Dean replied, "Fabulous," a transcript of the documentary
shows.
Riley, who was commissioned to produce the documentary after
Armstrong's death, said he doesn't see it as raising any real
questions about the astronaut's integrity.
"Anybody making that historic step onto another world as a
human being would have appreciated the significance of it, as
Neil did, and would have given it some thought beforehand. It
wasn't something that just sort of came to him as he headed down
the ladder. But I don't think he fully decided what to say until
maybe after landing," Riley said.
The documentary, produced in partnership with PBS's NOVA is
due to air in the United States later this year.
(Editing by Tom Brown)