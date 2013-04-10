* Obama wants $105 million to kick off project
* Asteroid could be put in orbit near moon
* Visit by astronauts targeted for 2021
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 10 President Barack
Obama wants NASA to start work on finding a small asteroid that
could be shifted into an orbit near
the moon and used by astronauts as a stepping-stone for an
eventual mission to Mars, agency officials said on Wednesday.
The project, which envisions that astronauts could visit
such an asteroid as early as 2021, is included in Obama's $17.7
billion spending plan for the U.S. space agency for the 2014
fiscal year.
It is intended as an expansion of existing initiatives to
find asteroids that may be on a collision course with Earth, and
preparations for a human expedition to Mars in the 2030s.
"This mission allows us to better develop our technology and
systems to explore farther than we've ever been before - to an
asteroid and to Mars - places that humanity has dreamed about
but has had no hope of ever attaining," NASA administrator
Charles Bolden told reporters during a conference call.
"We're on the threshold of being able to tell my kids and my
grandkids that we're almost there."
In 2010, Obama proposed that NASA follow the International
Space Station program with a human mission to an asteroid by
2025. The agency has been developing a heavy-lift rocket and
deep-space capsule capable of carrying astronauts beyond the
station's 250-mile (400-km) high orbit.
The system would be capable of traveling to the moon,
asteroids and eventually to Mars, the long-term goal of the U.S.
human space program.
"I think the asteroid-retrieval mission lays out a place for
us to go," Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana told
reporters in a separate conference call.
"It does everything that needs to be done as far as
developing the technologies and the skills that we need for
exploration beyond planet Earth."
Obama's 2014 spending plan proposes $105 million to start
work on the new mission, which entails finding a 23- to 33-foot
(7 to 10-meter) wide asteroid and robotically towing or pushing
it toward Earth so it ends up in a stable orbit near the moon.
Astronauts aboard an Orion capsule would then blast off,
land on the asteroid and bring back soil and rock samples for
analysis.
"The plan combines the science of mining an asteroid, along
with developing ways to deflect one, along with providing a
place to develop ways we can go to Mars," U.S. Senator Bill
Nelson, a Florida Democrat, told reporters last week.
Obama's budget proposal calls for a doubling of the $20
million NASA currently spends hunting and tracking asteroids;
adding $38 million to speed development of a solar electric
propulsion system that would be used to move an asteroid; $40
million for work on rendezvous and capture technologies; and $7
million for hazard-avoidance systems.
BILLION-DOLLAR PRICE-TAG?
NASA has not yet estimated the total cost of the mission,
but expects it to be less than the $2.65 billion estimated last
year by the California Institute of Technology's Keck Institute
for Space Studies.
"We do not think at this point that it will be that
expensive," NASA Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Robinson told
Reuters.
The Keck-led "Asteroid Retrieval Feasibility Study" proposed
relocating a 500-ton asteroid closer to Earth to give astronauts
a "unique, meaningful and affordable" destination in the next
decade, meeting Obama's deadline.
Robinson said Keck's cost estimate did not take into account
projects already under way at NASA and proposed
retrieving a type of asteroid that orbits farther away which
would require a longer and more expensive mission.
NASA also would look to partner with fledging space mining
companies, such as startups Planetary Resources and Deep Space
Industries, as well as agencies interested in planetary defense.
"Obviously we're looking all sorts of interests in this
asteroid mission in terms of the kinds of scientific and
industrial uses that could be spawned from it," Robinson said.
Interest in potentially threatening asteroids sky-rocketed
after a small asteroid exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia on Feb.
15, shattering windows and damaging buildings. About 1,500
people were injured by flying glass and debris.
The same day another larger asteroid passed about 17,200
miles (27,680 km) from Earth - closer than the television and
communication satellites that ring the planet.
The incidents had created an imperative "to develop
techniques and technology that will help deter or to keep an
asteroid or other type of body from impacting Earth," Bolden
said.
"One of the serendipitous results from this
(asteroid-retrieval) flight we hope will be the demonstration of
a capability to move an asteroid, to deflect it ever so
slightly."
Obama is also requesting $822 million to support efforts to
develop commercial space taxis in hopes of breaking Russia's
monopoly on crew transportation to the space station by 2017.
The United States has been unable to fly astronauts since it
retired its space shuttle fleet in 2011.
(Editing by Tom Brown and David Brunnstrom)