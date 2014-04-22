By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 22
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 22 The chance of a
city-killing asteroid striking Earth is higher than scientists
previously believed, a non-profit group building an
asteroid-hunting telescope said on Tuesday.
A global network that listens for nuclear weapons
detonations detected 26 asteroids that exploded in Earth's
atmosphere from 2000 to 2013, data collected by the
Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization shows.
The explosions include the Feb. 15, 2013, impact over
Chelyabinsk, Russia, which left more than 1,000 people injured
by flying glass and debris.
"There is a popular misconception that asteroid impacts are
extraordinarily rare ... that's incorrect," said former
astronaut Ed Lu, who now heads the California-based B612
Foundation.
The foundation on Tuesday released a video visualization of
the asteroid strikes in an attempt to raise public awareness of
the threat.
Asteroids as small as about 131 feet (40 meters) - less than
half the size of an American football field - have the potential
to level a city, Lu told reporters on a conference call
"Picture a large apartment building - moving at Mach 50," Lu
said.
Mach 50 is 50 times the speed of sound, or roughly 38,000
mph (61,250 kph).
NASA already has a program in place that tracks asteroids
larger than 0.65 mile (1 km). An object of this size, roughly
equivalent to a small mountain, would have global consequences
if it struck Earth.
An asteroid about 6 miles (10 km) in diameter hit Earth some
65 million years ago, triggering climate changes that are
believed to have caused the dinosaurs - and most other life on
Earth at the time - to die off.
"Chelyabinsk taught us that asteroids of even 20-meter
(66-foot) size can have substantial effect," Lu said.
City-killer asteroids are forecast to strike about once
every 100 years, but the prediction is not based on hard
evidence.
B612 intends to address that issue with a privately funded,
infrared space telescope called Sentinel that will be tasked to
find potentially dangerous asteroids near Earth. The telescope,
which will cost about $250 million, is targeted for launch in
2018.
B612 takes its name from the fictional planet in the book
"The Little Prince," by French author and aviator Antoine de
Saint-Exupery.
The video can be seen on the B612 Foundation website b612foundation.org/
(Editing by Eric Walsh)