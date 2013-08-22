(Updates with Thursday's spacewalk ending, details)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Aug 22 As his helmet
filled with water, blurring his vision and cutting off radio
communications, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano says his
thoughts quickly turned to the possibility of drowning during a
recent spacewalk outside the International Space Station.
Parmitano gave a blow-by-blow account of the terrifying
incident, which occurred on July 16, in a blog published this
week.
"I can't even be sure that the next time I breathe I will
fill my lungs with air and not liquid," Parmitano wrote on the
European Space Agency's website.
"It's vital that I get inside as quickly as possible ... but
how much time do I have? It's impossible to know," he wrote.
NASA, which oversaw the spacewalk, is investigating the
cause of Parmitano's helmet malfunction. Pieces of the failed
spacesuit are due to be returned to Earth for analysis aboard an
upcoming SpaceX Dragon cargo ship or Russian Soyuz capsule, NASA
spokesman Josh Byerly said.
Parmitano was setting up an internet cable between the space
station's Unity connecting node and the Russian Zarya module
when he noticed liquid collecting inside his helmet.
"The unexpected sensation of water at the back of my neck
surprises me - and I'm in a place where I'd rather not be
surprised," Parmitano wrote.
NASA says the water did not come from a drink bag in the
space suit. Engineers are focusing on the suit's backpack, which
holds a water storage tank for a liquid-cooled undergarment.
A week before the incident, Parmitano had become the first
Italian astronaut to walk in space.
THURSDAY SPACEWALK
In a far more routine spacewalk on Thursday, two Russian
cosmonauts floated outside the $100 billion research complex,
which flies about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, to do some
maintenance work.
Flight engineers Fyodor Yurchikhin and Alexander Misurkin
left the Russian Pirs airlock at 7:34 a.m. EDT (1134 GMT) for
their second spacewalk in less than a week.
Their main goal was to remove a laser communications system
from outside the Zvezda module, the crew's main living
compartment, and install a swiveling platform for a future
telescope.
Yurchikhin and Misurkin removed the laser system, which had
been used since 2011 for high-speed data transmissions from
Russian science experiments to ground stations. But they ran
into a problem as they prepared to install a base for a pair of
cameras that comprise the new telescope.
The cosmonauts realized that if the base was attached as
planned, the camera's steerable platform would have been
misaligned, said a translator monitoring communications between
the spacewalkers and Russian flight controllers.
Flight controllers told the spacewalkers to skip that work
and bring the equipment into the airlock. They moved on to their
next task - inspecting covers on antennas used to dock Europe's
unmanned cargo ships after one cover was seen floating away from
the station on Monday.
Halfway through their work tightening screws to keep the
remaining covers in place, Russian flight controllers changed
their minds and told the cosmonauts to retrieve the telescope
platform from the airlock and go ahead with the installation.
"They realized the camera platform would only be out of
alignment in the yaw axis, not in the roll or pitch axes," NASA
mission commentator Pat Ryan, referring to the three directions
of motion, said during a TV broadcast of the spacewalk by the
U.S. space agency.
"They determined it would be possible to correct for that
misalignment ... by using the pointing platform," he said.
Thursday's six-hour spacewalk came six days after a 7-1/2
hour outing by Yurchikhin and Misurkin, which set a Russian
record. That spacewalk, as well as one that the cosmonauts made
on June 24, were primarily to prepare the station for a new
multipurpose Russian module that is scheduled for launch in
December.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Additional reporting by Alissa de
Carbonnel in Moscow; Editing by Tom Brown, Vicki Allen and Eric
Beech)