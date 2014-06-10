By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 10
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 10 First-time
astronaut Reid Wiseman arrived at the International Space
Station two weeks ago, but zero gravity still surprises him.
"Laughed so hard, I cried yesterday during dinner. Tears
don't run down your cheeks in space," wrote Wiseman, who is
sharing his observations and pictures with a growing following
on Twitter.
"Still adjusting to zero g. Just flipped a bag upside down
to dump out its contents. #doesntworkhere," Wiseman tweeted last
week.
His favorite picture so far is a view of the northern
Australian coast. "The way the clouds and the red desert met the
ocean, it's burned in my mind," Wiseman said during an inflight
interview with CBS News broadcast on Monday.
"This will go in my living room," he tweeted along with the
picture.
Wiseman is one of six men living aboard the station, a $100
billion research laboratory that flies about 260 miles (418 km)
above Earth.
So far, the rookie astronaut has about 74,000 Twitter
followers. More than 40 current astronauts from the United
States, Europe, Japan, Russia and Canada use the social media
service, sharing perspectives 140 characters at a time.
Tweeting astronauts include two-time shuttle veteran and
Hubble Space Telescope repairman Mike Massimino, who has 1.3
million followers, and former station commander Chris Hadfield
of Canada, with nearly 1.1 million followers.
Wiseman has the distinction of posting the first looping
Vine video from space. The time-lapse clip shows the sun
circling over Earth, never setting.
"The view out the window is way beyond whatever I dreamed it
would be," Wiseman said in the CBS interview.
Wiseman's Twitter account is @astro_reid.
