CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 15 Amazon founder
Jeff Bezos is ramping up his investment in commercial space,
with plans for a rocket manufacturing plant and launch site in
Florida, officials said on Tuesday.
"This is... the evolution of a new commercial space industry
in Florida," said Frank DiBello, president of Space Florida, a
state-backed economic development agency that spearheaded the
project.
Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, will spend more than $200
million on the project, which will complete against industry
behemoth United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed
Martin and Boeing, as well as privately owned
SpaceX, founded and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon
Musk.
