By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Nov 24 Amazon founder Jeff
Bezos' space transportation company, Blue Origin, successfully
landed a suborbital rocket back at its launch site, a key step
in its drive to make reusable rockets, the company said on
Tuesday.
The New Shepard rocket, which is designed to carry six
passengers, blasted off from a launch site in West Texas at
12:21 p.m. CST (1821 GMT) on Monday. The rocket reached an
altitude of 62 miles (100 km) - breaching the boundary between
Earth's atmosphere and space - and landed back at the launch
site eight minutes later, the company said.
"Rockets have always been expendable. Not anymore. Now
safely tucked away at our launch site in West Texas is the
rarest of beasts, a used rocket," Bezos, who founded Amazon.com
Inc and owns the Washington Post newspaper, wrote in a
Blue Origin blog post.
In suborbital spaceflight, rockets are not traveling fast
enough to reach the speed required to counter the pull of
Earth's gravity, so they re-enter the atmosphere like a
ballistic missile.
Fellow billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder and chief
executive officer of rival rocket company Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, used his Twitter feed to congratulate
Bezos and the Blue Origin team on the landing, a technology that
SpaceX is also pursuing.
SpaceX is working to reuse rockets that are returning from
the higher altitudes and faster speeds of orbital missions.
"It is ... important to clear up the difference between
'space' and 'orbit'," Musk posted on Twitter.
A rocket needs to be traveling about three times the speed
of sound, or Mach 3, to reach space, but orbital missions
require speeds about Mach 30, Musk said.
Nevertheless, it is the conditions in those last few seconds
before touchdown, when both orbital and suborbital rockets are
positioning themselves for landing, that so far has eluded
SpaceX, and which the Blue Origin team nailed.
"I'm just ecstatic they were able to hit it," said Eric
Stallmer, president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, a
Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group.
Blue Origin is among a handful of companies developing
vehicles to carry cargo and paying passengers into space.
Blue Origin also is developing a rocket engine in
partnership with United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture
of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, to replace
Russian-made RD-180 engines used on ULA's Atlas 5 boosters.
Congress last year banned the use of the RD-180 engines for
military missions to punish Russia for its annexation of the
Crimea region of Ukraine.
