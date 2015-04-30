By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 30
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 30 Blue Origin, a
startup space company owned by Amazon.com chief Jeff Bezos,
launched an experimental suborbital spaceship from Texas, the
first in a series of test flights to develop commercial unmanned
and passenger spaceflight services, the company said on
Thursday.
The New Shepard vehicle blasted off on Wednesday from Blue
Origin's test facility near Van Horn, Texas, and rose to an
altitude of 58 miles (93 km) before the capsule separated and
parachuted back to Earth.
"Any astronauts on board would have had a very nice journey
into space and a smooth return," Bezos said in a statement.
The descent of the liquid hydrogen- and liquid oxygen-fueled
rocket, however, was not successful.
"We lost pressure in our hydraulic system on descent," Bezos
noted. "Fortunately, we've already been in work for some time on
an improved hydraulic system ... We'll be ready to fly again
soon."
Blue Origin is among a handful of companies developing
privately owned spaceships to fly experiments, satellites and
passengers into space. Like Virgin Galactic, a U.S. offshoot of
Richard Branson's London-based Virgin Group, and privately owned
XCOR Aerospace, Blue Origin is eyeing suborbital spaceflights,
which reach altitudes of about 62 miles (100 km), as a stepping
stone to orbital flight.
Virgin Galactic plans to resume test flights of its
six-passenger, two-pilot SpaceShipTwo vehicle later this year,
following a fatal accident in October. Mojave, Calif.-based XCOR
plans to begin test flights of its two-person Lynx space plane
in late 2015 as well.
Boeing and privately owned Space Exploration Technologies,
or SpaceX, both of which have financial support from NASA, are
skipping suborbital flight and building space taxis to ferry
crews to and from the International Space Station, which flies
about 250 miles (418 km) above Earth.
Blue Origin also is working on a more powerful,
methane-burning rocket engine that has attracted the backing of
United Launch Alliance, the Lockheed-Martin/Boeing partnership
that currently flies nearly all of the U.S. military's
satellites.
Blue Origin, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance are all
developing reusable launch systems in an effort to cut costs.
Blue Origin expects to fly New Shepard dozens of times
unmanned before test pilots are aboard, company President Rob
Meyerson told reporters during an April 7 conference call. The
capsule is designed to fly three people and/or a mix of
passengers and payloads to suborbital space. Blue Origin has not
yet released pricing information.
