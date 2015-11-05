By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Nov 5 U.S. space agency
NASA has dumped Boeing Co from a multibillion-dollar
competition to fly cargo to the International Space Station,
company officials said on Thursday.
Boeing was offering an unmanned version of its Starliner
CST-100 space taxi, a passenger spaceship under development as
part of a separate NASA program.
"We received a letter from NASA and are out of CRS-2,"
Boeing spokeswoman Kelly Kaplan wrote in an email, referring to
NASA's Commercial Resupply Services contract.
"I don't think we'll know the 'why' until our debrief with
NASA," she added.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Christian Plumb)