By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
Advanced Research Projects Agency on Wednesday said it will
invest up to $146 million in an alliance with Boeing to
build an experimental spaceplane that can deliver small
satellites into orbit on a daily basis.
The project, known as XS-1, is expected to debut in 2020.
Boeing declined to say how much it will put into development of
the vehicle, which it calls Phantom Express, with DARPA, which
is an agency under the U.S. Department of Defense.
About the size of a business jet, Phantom Express will take
off like a rocket, boost itself beyond the atmosphere and
release an expendable second-stage rocket and satellite, then
turn around and land like an airplane on a runway.
The DARPA-Boeing venture joins a race to design a generation
of reusable launch vehicles designed to cut the cost of putting
payloads into space. Elon Musk's SpaceX and Blue Origin, a
venture backed by Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, are
working on reusable launch vehicles.
“The reusable first stage … would be prepared for the next
flight, potentially within hours,” DARPA spokesman Jared Adams
wrote in an email. The goal of the XS-1 program is to fly 10
flights within 10 days.
Boeing said it is still evaluating launch sites, but DARPA’s
Adams said Phantom Express would fly from Cape Canaveral, where
two other Boeing space programs are based.
The company took over one of the hangars used by NASA’s
now-retired space shuttles for a commercial space taxi that will
ferry astronauts and potentially paying passengers to and from
the International Space Station, a $100 billion research
laboratory that flies about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth. The
first flight of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner is scheduled for next
year.
Two other former shuttle hangers house a pair of
Boeing-built robotic spaceplanes developed and operated under
the Air Force’s X-37B program. The vehicles, which resemble
miniature space shuttles, have made four flights so far, the
last of which ended on May 8 after a secretive two-year mission.
Unlike the X-37B which is launched aboard an expendable
rocket, Phantom Express will get itself into space. The vehicle
will be powered by a liquid-fueled Aerojet Rocketdyne AR-22
engine, which is based on the now-retired space shuttle main
engine.
An upper-stage motor for Phantom Express has not yet been
announced. The spaceplane is designed to loft satellites
weighing up to 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg) into low-altitude orbits
around Earth.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; editing by Joseph White)