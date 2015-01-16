Jan 16Space SpA :

* Reported on Thursday that the boards of directors of the company and of F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini SpA (FILA), a company engaged in production of products for colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting, have approved business combination and merger by incorporation of FILA into Space

* The boards of directors of the companies have called for annual shareholders' meetings (AGM) on Feb. 20 (Space) and on Feb. 19 (FILA) to approve the transaction

* The proposal includes acquisition by Space of 15.49 pct of share capital of FILA for a total of 39 million euros ($45.40 million) from Intesa Sanpaolo SpA or its units and from Venice European Investment Capital SpA (VEI)

* VEI will remain the shareholder of the post merger company with a 10.38 pct stake and its shares in FILA will be cancelled

* Space will issue new shares to its current shareholders for a total consideration of 26.9 million euros or 2 euros per share and will pay a compensation to market warrant holders for an amount not exceeding 1.6 million euros or 0.19 euros per warrant

* Former shareholders of FILA will receive Space shares in exchange at the exchange ratio of maximum of 16.80 shares of new Space shares for each FILA share (if the company exercises the reserves) or a minimum of 13.44 Space shares for each of FILA share (without exercise of reserves)

* Space AGM will vote a capital increase for a total of 31.5 million euros via issuance of maximum 31,525,534 new shares before June 30.

* Depending on the exercise of reserves, the exit option for shareholders and payment to warrant holders, the total value of capital increase may be between 50 million euros and 65 million euros

* The transaction is planned to be closed in the first half of 2015

* The new entity post the merger will be renamed FILA and will apply for listing on the MTA market of the Italian stock exchange before Dec. 31

($1 = 0.8590 euros)