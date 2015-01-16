Jan 16Space SpA :
* Reported on Thursday that the boards of directors of the
company and of F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini SpA
(FILA), a company engaged in production of products for
colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting, have
approved business combination and merger by incorporation of
FILA into Space
* The boards of directors of the companies have called for
annual shareholders' meetings (AGM) on Feb. 20 (Space) and on
Feb. 19 (FILA) to approve the transaction
* The proposal includes acquisition by Space of 15.49 pct of
share capital of FILA for a total of 39 million euros ($45.40
million) from Intesa Sanpaolo SpA or its units and from
Venice European Investment Capital SpA (VEI)
* VEI will remain the shareholder of the post merger company
with a 10.38 pct stake and its shares in FILA will be cancelled
* Space will issue new shares to its current shareholders
for a total consideration of 26.9 million euros or 2 euros per
share and will pay a compensation to market warrant holders for
an amount not exceeding 1.6 million euros or 0.19 euros per
warrant
* Former shareholders of FILA will receive Space shares in
exchange at the exchange ratio of maximum of 16.80 shares of new
Space shares for each FILA share (if the company exercises the
reserves) or a minimum of 13.44 Space shares for each of FILA
share (without exercise of reserves)
* Space AGM will vote a capital increase for a total of 31.5
million euros via issuance of maximum 31,525,534 new shares
before June 30.
* Depending on the exercise of reserves, the exit option for
shareholders and payment to warrant holders, the total value of
capital increase may be between 50 million euros and 65 million
euros
* The transaction is planned to be closed in the first half
of 2015
* The new entity post the merger will be renamed FILA and
will apply for listing on the MTA market of the Italian stock
exchange before Dec. 31
