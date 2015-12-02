By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 1 - A new law clears
U.S. companies to own what they mine from asteroids and other
celestial bodies, ending a legal quandary that had overshadowed
technical and financial issues facing the startups, industry
officials said on Tuesday.
The Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act, signed by
President Barack Obama last week, includes provisions that
authorize and promote exploration and recovery of space
resources by U.S. citizens, although no one can claim ownership
of a celestial body.
"It's not unlike fishing vessels in international waters,"
said Bob Richards, chief executive of Moon Express, a lunar
transportation and mining company.
"They don't own the water ... but they have a right to put
nets in the water and put the fish on the decks and once the
fish are there, they own the fish," Richards said during an
online panel discussion hosted by the Commercial Spaceflight
Federation, an industry advocacy organization.
Extracting resources from celestial bodies is a volatile and
contentious issue at the international level.
Gbenga Oduntan, a visiting professor from the University of
Kent in Britain and an expert in international commercial law,
said the law violates a number of treaties and international
customary law. He called it "the most significant salvo that has
been fired in the ideological battle over ownership of the
cosmos," in an article published in online magazine The
Conversation.
A U.S. business executive said the new law does not provide
a final word on the issues.
"I would caution anyone from popping the champagne quite
yet," said Mike Gold, director of business operations for
Bigelow Aerospace, a Nevada-based firm developing commercial
space habitats. "This matter is rife with the opportunity for
misperception and misunderstanding."
For Moon Express, which plans its first mission to the moon
in 2017, and a handful of other companies, the new bill clears
what has been a significant hurdle on the road to space.
The bill "gives a high comfort level for our investors and
potential investors," said Peter Marquez, vice president with
Planetary Resources, an asteroid mining startup whose backers
include Google founders Larry Page and Eric Schmidt, as well as
Virgin Group's Richard Branson.
"Every time we've had a discussion with investors or
potential investors the discussion has not been about 'Is the
technology doable?' The thing that gave them pause was, 'Can you
actually protect my investment?" Marquez said.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Edited by Joe White and Andrea
Shalal and Leslie Adler)