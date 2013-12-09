BRASILIA Dec 9 A Chinese-Brazilian satellite
launched by China on Monday failed to reached its planned orbit
and likely fell back to Earth, Brazil's Ministry of Science
said.
The satellite was the fourth in a series designed to monitor
land use in Brazil, including forest cover in the Amazon basin.
Brazil's space program is seeking to reduce the country's
dependence on U.S. and European space equipment and launch
vehicles and expand the domestic aerospace industry, already the
world's No. 3 producer of commercial jet aircraft.
The government is also seeking to increase control over its
long and largely unguarded land border and better manage forest,
mineral, water and agricultural resources in its vast and thinly
populated interior.
The CBERS-3 satellite developed by China and Brazil was
carried to space on Monday morning aboard a Long March 4B rocket
from China's Taiyuan satellite launch center, the Brazilian
ministry said in a statement.
"There was a failure in the launch vehicle during flight and
the satellite was not positioned in the right orbit. Preliminary
evaluations suggest CBERS-3 has returned to Earth," it said.
The ministry said the causes are being investigated, and
Brazil and China have agreed to speed up plans to launch the
next satellite planned in the series, CBERS-4.
The misfire underscored Brazil's desire to establish its own
launch capabilities.
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA and state telecom
Telebras signed a deal last month to put a national defense and
communications satellite in orbit for 1.3 billion reais ($560
million) by the end of 2016. The satellite will be built by
French aerospace supplier Thales and launched by
space-transport company Arianespace from French Guiana.
($1 = 2.3204 Brazilian reais)
