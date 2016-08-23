TEL AVIV Aug 23 Space Communication, which operates the Amos communications satellites, is in advanced talks to be acquired by an international company for an expected $285 million, the Israeli company said on Tuesday.

Spacecom did not identify the potential buyer, which it said was negotiating the purchase of all its shares.

Any deal would be subject to regulatory approval, Spacecom said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Israel's Eurocom Holdings owns 64 percent of Spacecom and has reportedly been seeking to sell its stake. Spacecom has a market value of 837 million shekels ($222 million). ($1 = 3.7673 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)