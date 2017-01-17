JERUSALEM, Jan 17 (Reuters) -

* Acquisition talks between Beijing Xinwei Technology Group and Israeli satellite operator Space Communications have broken down, Spacecom said.

* Last August Beijing Xinwei said it sought to buy Spacecom for $285 million, which was conditional on the successful launch of the Amos-6 satellite.

* Amos-6 was destroyed two days before its scheduled launch in an accident and the price of the deal was lowered to $190 million.

* Spacecom said no discussions have been held in a while and the two sides remain divided over several fundamental issues.

* It added that other entities have expressed interest in the company.

* Spacecom said it was in talks with YES, the satellite TV unit of Bezeq Israel Telecom, for using the new Amos-7 satellite once it is launched. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)