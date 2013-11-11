By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Nov 11 A comet is heading
for a close encounter with the sun later this month, and if it
is not vaporized or torn apart, it should be visible to the
naked eye in December.
Comet ISON is expected to pass just about 621,000 miles (1
million km) from the sun's surface on Nov. 28.
Scientists are not sure how ISON will hold up. As it blasts
around the sun, traveling at 234 miles per second (377 km per
second) the comet will be heated to about 5,000 degrees
Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees C), hot enough to vaporize not just
ice in the comet's body, but also rock and metal.
If the heat does not kill ISON, the sun's gravity may rip it
apart. But recent calculations show ISON will survive,
scientists say.
The comet was discovered in September 2012 by two amateur
astronomers using Russia's International Scientific Optical
Network, or ISON, for which the comet is named.
It was extraordinarily bright at the time, considering its
great distance beyond Jupiter's orbit, raising the prospect of a
truly cosmic spectacle as it approached the sun.
That is because heat from the sun causes ice in a comet's
body to vaporize, creating bright, distinctive tails and fuzzy
looking, glowing bodies. Depending on how much ice a comet
contains, the closer it comes to the sun, the brighter it
shines.
Over the weekend, amateur astronomers began posting the
first pictures of the comet on the Internet that were taken with
just binoculars or small telescopes.
"I finally saw Comet ISON for the first time using small
binoculars!" pilot Brian Whittaker wrote on the SpaceWeather.com
website. "It was faint, but is predicted to brighten and move
each day! Exciting!"
Comets are believed to be frozen remains left over from the
formation of the solar system some 4.5 billion years ago.
The group of comets that ISON is from is located in the Oort
Cloud, a reservoir of icy bodies beyond Neptune's orbit.
Occasionally, an object is gravitationally bumped out of the
cloud and into a flight path that brings it into the inner solar
system. Computer models show ISON is a first-time visitor.
The comet is moving through the constellation Virgo low in
the eastern sky before dawn, astronomer Tony Phillips wrote on
SpaceWeather.com.
"It is still too dim for naked-eye viewing, but an
increasingly easy target for backyard optics," Phillips added.
If predictions prove correct, the comet should be visible to
the naked eye in Earth's early morning skies in early December
and throughout the night beginning in January.
