Nov 27 A comet that left the outer edge of the
solar system more than 5.5 million years ago will pass close by
the sun on Thursday, becoming visible in Earth's skies in the
next week or two - if it survives.
"There are three possibilities when this comet rounds the
sun," Donald Yeomans, manager of NASA's Near-Earth Object
Program Office at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena,
Calif., said in an interview posted on NASA's website.
"It could be tough enough to survive the passage of the sun
and be a fairly bright, naked-eye object," he said.
The second possibility is that the sun's gravity could rip
the comet apart, creating several big chunks.
"As long as there are pieces there, we'll see something,"
Carey Lisse, senior research scientist at Johns Hopkins Applied
Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md., told reporters on a
conference call on Tuesday.
The third option: If the comet is very weak, it could break
up into a cloud of dust and be a complete bust for viewing.
"This comet is giving us quite a ride. It's going to be hard
to predict exactly what's going on," Lisse said. "As a betting
man, I think it's not going to survive solar passage," he added.
Comet ISON, as the object is known, was due to pass just
730,000 miles (1.2 million km) from the surface of the sun at
1:37 p.m. EST/1837 GMT on Thursday.
At that distance, the comet will reach temperatures
approaching 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius) -
hot enough to vaporize not just ices in the comet's body, but
dust and rock as well.
"While it may seem incredible that anything can survive this
inferno, the rate at which ISON will likely lose mass is
relatively small compared to the actual size of the comet's
nucleus," Lowell Observatory astronomer Matthew Knight said in a
NASA interview.
Scientists estimate that ISON needs to be about 219 yards
(200 meters) to survive its close encounter with the sun. The
most recent measurements indicate the comet is more than twice
that size, and perhaps as big as .75 miles (1.2 kilometers).
It helps that ISON will not be staying in the solar furnace
for long. When it zips around the sun, it will be moving at
about 217 miles per second (349 km per second.)
ISON APPEARS
The comet was discovered last year by two amateur
astronomers using Russia's International Scientific Optical
Network, or ISON.
It was extraordinarily bright at the time, considering its
great distance beyond Jupiter's orbit, raising the prospect of a
truly cosmic spectacle as it approached the sun.
Heat from the sun causes ices in a comet's body to vaporize,
creating bright distinctive tails and fuzzy looking, glowing
bodies. The closer comets come to the sun, the brighter they
shine, depending on how much ice they contain.
Comets are believed to be frozen remains left over from the
formation of the solar system some 4.5 billion years ago.
The family of comets that ISON is from resides in the Oort
Cloud, which is located about 10,000 times farther away from the
sun than Earth, halfway to the next star.
Occasionally, an Oort Cloud comet is gravitationally nudged
out of the cloud by a passing star and into a flight path that
millions of years later brings it into the inner solar system.
Computer models show ISON is a first-time visitor.
"You need comets in order to build the planets and this
comet has been in deep freeze in the Oort Cloud for the last 4.5
billion years," Lisse said.
"Comet ISON is a relic. It's a dinosaur bone of solar system
formation," he said.
Oort Cloud comets have passed by Earth before, and
sun-grazing comets are common. Comet ISON, however, is unique.
"We have never seen a comet like this, a comet that is both
dynamically new from the Oort Cloud and in a sun-grazing orbit,"
said astrophysicist Karl Battams, with the Naval Research
Laboratory in Washington.
"It has been behaving strangely," Battams said, noting
recent flares and changes in brightness that could be signs the
comet is fragmenting.
Regardless of what happens, "it's already been a huge
victory for science," he said.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Paul Simao)