* European mission plans to land probe on fast-moving comet
* Scientists seek data to guide probe to its surface
* For a graphic on Rosetta's journey click link.reuters.com/hen26v
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Aug 6 European spacecraft Rosetta
became the first ever to catch up with a comet on Wednesday, a
landmark stage in a decade-long space mission that scientists
hope will help unlock some of the secrets of the solar system.
Rosetta, launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) in
2004, will accompany comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on its trip
around the sun and land a probe on it later this year in an
unprecedented manoeuvre.
Scientists are now on a tight schedule to learn enough about
the comet using data from Rosetta to safely land the
spacecraft's probe on it in November.
"We know what the comet's shape is. But we haven't really
measured its gravity, we don't know yet where the centre of mass
is," Rosetta Flight Director Andrea Accomazzo told Reuters ahead
of the rendezvous.
As it neared 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko this year, Rosetta
took pictures revealing that it is not shaped, as had been
assumed, like a rugby or American football, but rather comprises
two segments connected by a neck, giving it an asymmetrical
shape that has been likened to a duck.
Scientists hope data the probe gathers on the surface of the
comet will allow them to peek into a kind of astronomical time
capsule that has preserved for millions of years clues about
what the world looked like when our solar system was born.
It has taken Rosetta 10 years, five months and four days to
reach the comet, a roughly 3-by-5 km rock discovered in 1969. On
its way, the spacecraft circled the sun on a widening spiral
course, swinging past Earth and Mars to pick up speed and adjust
its trajectory.
The mission performs several historical firsts, including
the first time a spacecraft orbits a comet rather than just
whizzing past to snap some fly-by pictures, and the first time a
probe has landed on a comet.
Because the trip is so long and took Rosetta so far from the
sun's solar rays, the spacecraft was put in a deep sleep for 31
months and woken up earlier this year.
There is little flexibility in Rosetta's schedule this year.
The comet is still hurtling toward the inner Solar System at
almost 55,000 km per hour, and the closer it gets to the sun the
more active it will become, emitting gases that can make it
difficult to predict the trajectory of Rosetta and its probe.
"We have a lot of time pressure to produce engineering
models of a world that we don't know yet," said Accomazzo, based
at the ESA's satellite operations in the German town of
Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, who has been working on the
Rosetta mission since 1997.
