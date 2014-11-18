BERLIN Nov 18 European comet lander Philae
'sniffed' organic molecules containing the carbon element that
is the basis of life on Earth before its primary battery ran out
and it shut down, German scientists said.
They said it was not yet clear whether they included the
complex compounds that make up proteins. One of the key aims of
the mission is to discover whether carbon-based compounds, and
through them, ultimately, life, were brought to early Earth by
comets.
Philae landed on comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko after a
10-year journey through space aboard the Rosetta spacecraft on a
mission to unlock details about how planets and maybe even how
life evolved.
It wrapped up its 57-hour mission on the comet's surface on
Saturday after radioing back data from a series of experiments
as its battery ran out.
Comets date back to the formation of our solar system and
have preserved ancient organic molecules like a time capsule.
The COSAC gas analysing instrument on Philae was able to
'sniff' the atmosphere and detect the first organic molecules
after landing, the DLR German Aerospace Center said.
The lander also drilled into the comet's surface in its hunt
for organic molecules, although it is unclear as yet whether
Philae managed to deliver a sample to COSAC for analysis.
Also onboard the lander was the MUPUS tool to measure the
density and thermal and mechanical properties of the comet's
surface. It showed the comet's surface was not as soft as
previously believed.
A thermal sensor was supposed to be hammered around 40 cm
into the surface but this did not occur, despite the hammer
setting being cranked up to its highest level.
The DLR reckons that after passing through a 10-20 cm thick
layer of dust, the sensor hit a layer of material estimated to
be as hard as ice.
"It's a surprise. We didn't expect such hard ice on the
ground," Tilman Spohn, who leads the MUPUS team at the DLR, said
in a statement on Tuesday.
Spohn said MUPUS could be used again if enough sunlight gets
through to reload Philae's batteries, which the scientists hope
may happen as the comet approaches the sun.
