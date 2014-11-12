BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 12 Scientists have
successfully landed a probe on the surface of a comet in an
historic first for space exploration, the European Space Agency
(ESA) said on Wednesday.
The lander, named Philae, left the Rosetta spacecraft
earlier on Wednesday. After a seven hour descent, scientists at
ESA confirmed its safe landing on the surface of comet
67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, just after 1600 GMT.
The landing is the climax of a 10-year mission and was
fraught with risk, given the unknown surface terrain of the
comet. The team had also discovered that the thruster on board
the lander, designed to help it anchor to the surface, was not
functioning correctly.
