MOJAVE, California Nov 3 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating Friday's
fatal crash of a spaceship being tested by Virgin Galactic, will
review the Federal Aviation Administration's involvement in
permitting the vehicle for test flight, acting NTSB chairman
Christopher Hart said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.
"We'd look to see if the oversight was adequate, to the
extent that there is oversight in this industry," he said.
"I know it's different than commercial aviation but we would
look at all of those factors. That's part of the total picture
as to why did this happen. If there is some inadequate oversight
and one thing led to another and the next thing you know we're
looking at pieces on the desert floor then we would need to have
that," Hart said.
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo broke up some 50,000 feet
above California during a test flight on Friday, strewing debris
in the Mojave Desert. One of the two test pilots died.
The NTSB investigates transportation accidents and makes
recommendations on rule changes to the FAA, the federal agency
that governs U.S. airspace.
