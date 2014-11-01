SEATTLE Nov 1 Virgin Galactic founder Richard
Branson said on Saturday he was working with U.S. authorities to
determine what caused a passenger spaceship being developed by
his space tourism company to crash in California, killing one
pilot and injuring the other.
Branson arrived in California to meet Virgin Galactic
employees and officials from the National Transportation Safety
Board, which he said would handle all work and official comment
on the investigation.
He also said he was "determined" to learn from Friday's
crash of SpaceShipTwo, which went down in pieces during a test
flight in the Mojave Desert, 95 miles (150 km) north of Los
Angeles.
