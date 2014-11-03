* Entrepreneur Branson says no explosion, attacks UK press
* Virgin Galactic crashed on test flight on Friday
* Branson vows space tourism dream will go ahead
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 3 Billionaire entrepreneur Richard
Branson rejected on Monday media suggestions that he had ignored
safety warnings about his Virgin Galactic spaceship before it
crashed during a test flight.
One pilot died and the other was badly injured last Friday
when SpaceShipTwo crashed in California's Mojave Desert. The
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading an
investigation into the cause of the accident.
Branson dismissed British news reports suggesting that one
of the project's engineers had said last week the rocket was not
safe and that he had been overruled because Virgin Galactic, the
entrepreneur's fledgling space tourism company, was working to a
tight deadline to get passenger flights up and running.
"When you have any incidents you get a lot of
self-proclaimed experts coming out, a lot of whom know nothing
about what they talk about," Branson told BBC TV.
"If any of our rocket engineers warned something wasn't safe
to go we wouldn't go. I've spent 30 years running three airlines
without incident," said Branson, whose London-based Virgin Group
name ranges from airlines to gyms and mobile phones.
"We take safety very, very carefully. Nobody said anything
to worry any of the team about going."
The NTSB said on Sunday that a function to allow the craft
to re-enter the atmosphere safely had deployed early and
investigators had recovered its propellant tanks and engine,
indicating there was no explosion.
"What they said very clearly last night was that, despite
what you would read in the British press over the weekend, there
was no explosion, the fuel tanks and engine are all completely
intact and it was something else that actually caused the
accident," Branson said.
"There have been less than a handful of British papers, and
it is strange that it should be British papers, who have gone
out and made wild accusations that have now been proved
absolutely false. It was all garbage."
He said he did not want to speculate on what had caused the
crash until the NTSB issued a final statement.
CONFIDENCE UNDIMMED
Christopher Hart, acting chairman of the NTSB, said on
Sunday investigators had determined that SpaceShipTwo's rotating
tail boom, a key safety feature for re-entering the atmosphere,
had rotated early, but it was too soon to say whether this had
caused the crash.
He also said they could not rule out the possibility of
pilot error.
Branson and his son plan to fly on the first commercial
flight. It had been scheduled for the end of February or early
March next year but flights have now been put on hold
indefinitely pending a full investigation into the crash.
About 800 people have already paid or put down deposits for
the ride, which costs $250,000, and Branson said he had received
"beautiful" letters of support after the crash from some of
those who had signed up to the project.
"I'm absolutely confident that Virgin Galactic will go up
and will do something extremely important for Great Britain," he
said.
"Yes, we've had a massive setback but I saw all 400
engineers yesterday. They are all willing to work enormously
hard to get us back on track and to create something that can be
transformative in the world."
(Editing by Gareth Jones)