(Adds details of planned commercial flights, with names of
celebrities who have signed up, in paragraph 14)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
MOJAVE, Calif. Oct 31 A passenger spaceship
being developed by Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic company
crashed during a test flight on Friday near the Mojave Air and
Space Port in California, killing one pilot and seriously
injuring the other, officials said.
The crash of the suborbital vehicle, undergoing its first
powered test flight since January over the Mojave Desert, 95
miles (150 km) north of Los Angeles, came days after another
private space company, Orbital Sciences Corp, lost a
rocket in an explosion moments after liftoff in Virginia.
The back-to-back accidents dealt a blow to the fledgling
commercial space launch industry, which has been taking on more
work traditionally done by the U.S. government while expanding
for-profit space markets, including tourism.
Television footage of the Virgin Galactic crash site showed
wreckage of the spacecraft lying in two large pieces on the
ground, and the company said the spacecraft was destroyed. Kern
County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said a debris field was spread
over more than a mile.
One pilot was killed in the crash and his body was found in
the wreckage, while the second pilot, who ejected and parachuted
to the ground, survived with serious injuries, Youngblood said.
The survivor was found more than a mile from the main wreckage,
he said.
Both crew members were test pilots for Scaled Composites,
the Northrop Grumman Corp subsidiary that designed and
built the spacecraft for Virgin and lost three other employees
in a July 2007 ground test accident.
Friday's crash occurred shortly after the craft, dubbed
SpaceShipTwo, separated from the jet airplane that carried it
aloft for its high-altitude launch, according to the Federal
Aviation Administration.
Scaled Composites President Kevin Mickey told a news
conference the ill-fated flight was the first using a new rocket
fuel formula the company switched to in May. He said that
formula "had been proven and tested on the ground" before
Friday's test launch.
Stuart Witt, chief executive of the space port, recounted
observing what appeared to be the plume from the initial firing
of the spacecraft's rocket as it was released from the
mothership, an indication that engine ignition had been
achieved. But he said officials were not ready to speculate on
the cause of the accident.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending
one of its "go-teams" to investigate.
Branson said via Twitter that he was on his way to Mojave
following the crash. "Thoughts with all @virgingalactic &
Scaled," he tweeted. George Whitesides, chief executive of
Virgin Galactic, said he expected Branson to arrive on Saturday.
"Space is hard, and today was a tough day. We are going to
be supporting the investigation as we figure out what happened
today, and we're going to get through it," he told a news
conference at the space port.
PAYING CUSTOMERS MUST WAIT
More than 800 people have paid or put down deposits to
eventually fly aboard the spaceship, which is hauled to an
altitude of about 45,000 feet (13.7 kms) and released by
Virgin's White Knight Two carrier jet airplane.
Cost of a ride on the ship now goes for $250,000 and among
those who have signed up are celebrities including singer Lady
Gaga and actors Angelina Jolie and Ashton Kutcher.
According to plans, the spaceship then fires its rocket
motor to catapult it to about 62 miles (100 km) above Earth,
giving passengers a view of the planet set against the blackness
of space and a few minutes of weightlessness.
The vehicle is based on a prototype, SpaceShipOne, which 10
years ago won the $10 million Ansari X Prize for becoming the
first privately developed manned spacecraft to fly in space.
"During the test, the vehicle suffered a serious anomaly
resulting in the loss of SpaceShipTwo," Virgin said in a
statement just after the crash.
Witt said the first sign of a malfunction came 90 seconds to
two minutes after the carrier jet released the spacecraft, which
occurred at 10:10 a.m. local time.
"There's usually a certain cadence, and you see things
occurring, and the thing makes a contrail and the like. Because
of the very light cirrus clouds, I was eyes on, but I didn't see
any anomaly. In fact it was when I wasn't hearing anything that
I became concerned. And I looked over at my colleague, and then
there was a radio call, something about a chute."
The crash was the second accident this week involving a
commercial U.S. space company. On Tuesday, an Antares rocket
built and launched by Orbital Sciences exploded after liftoff
from Wallops Island, Virginia, destroying a cargo ship bound for
the International Space Station.
Friday's crash marked a major setback for Virgin Galactic, a
U.S. offshoot of billionaire Branson's London-based Virgin
Group. The company was aiming to make the world's first
commercial suborbital space flights with SpaceShipTwo, a
six-passenger, two-pilot spacecraft.
The launch, which was controlled from the Mojave Air and
Space Port, was to have been the first in a series of test
flights leading up to Virgin Galactic's maiden flight beyond
Earth's atmosphere.
Virgin ultimately was planning to add four more suborbital
spacecraft to its fleet, along with a second White Knight
carrier jet. Plans call for the fleet to fly out of a new space
port in Las Cruces, New Mexico, once the company completes all
test flights and is certified for passenger service to begin.
Virgin Galactic's Whitesides told a Toronto space conference
earlier this month that a second spacecraft was already under
construction and about 60 percent complete.
Other companies developing passenger suborbital spacecraft
include privately owned XCOR Aerospace, which is building a
two-person space plane called Lynx, and Blue Origin, a startup
space company owned by Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff
Bezos.
(Reporting Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by
Irene Klotz from Cape Canaveral, Florida; Writing and additional
reporting in Los Angeles by Steve Gorman; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Ken Wills)