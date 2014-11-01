* Branson to meet Virgin space team after crash
By Alex Dobuzinskis
MOJAVE, Calif. Nov 1 Richard Branson is set to
meet his Virgin Galactic space team in California's Mojave
Desert on Saturday following the crash of a passenger spaceship
being developed by his company that killed one pilot and
seriously injured the other.
The entrepreneur has pledged to keep up the drive for space
travel, saying on the company's web site: "Space is hard - but
worth it. We will persevere and move forward together."
Friday's crash of the suborbital vehicle, undergoing its
first powered test flight since January over the Mojave, 95
miles (150 km) north of Los Angeles, was the second disaster
suffered by a private space company in less than a week, dealing
a blow to the fledgling commercial space launch industry.
On Tuesday, an Antares rocket built and launched by Orbital
Sciences Corp exploded after liftoff from Wallops
Island, Virginia, destroying a cargo ship bound for the
International Space Station.
In the Virgin crash, one pilot body was found in the
wreckage, while the second pilot, who ejected and parachuted to
the ground, survived with serious injuries, according to Kern
County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.
The survivor was found more than a mile from the main
wreckage of SpaceShipTwo near the Mojave Air and Space Port, he
said.
Television footage of the crash site showed wreckage of the
spacecraft lying in two large pieces on the ground, and the
company said the spacecraft was destroyed. Youngblood said a
debris field was spread over more than a mile.
Both crew members were test pilots for Scaled Composites,
the Northrop Grumman Corp subsidiary that designed and
built the spacecraft for Virgin and lost three other employees
in a July 2007 ground test accident.
"While not a NASA mission, the pain of this (new)tragedy
will be felt by all the men and women who have devoted their
lives to exploration," NASA, the U.S. space agency, said in a
statement.
NEW FUEL
The crash occurred shortly after the craft separated from
the jet airplane that carried it aloft for its high-altitude
launch.
Scaled Composites President Kevin Mickey told a news
conference on Friday the ill-fated flight was the first using a
new rocket fuel formula the company switched to in May. He said
the formula "had been proven and tested on the ground" before
Friday's test launch.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said it was
sending one of its teams to investigate.
More than 800 people have paid or put down deposits to
eventually fly aboard the spaceship, which is hauled to an
altitude of about 45,000 feet (13.7 kms) and released by
Virgin's White Knight Two carrier jet airplane.
Cost of a ride on the ship now goes for $250,000 and among
those who have signed up are celebrities including singer Lady
Gaga and actors Angelina Jolie and Ashton Kutcher.
The Virgin and Antares back-to-back accidents are set backs
for he commercial space launch industry, which has been taking
on more work traditionally done by the governments while also
expanding for-profit space markets, including tourism.
