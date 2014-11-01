(Adds identities of pilots)
By Lucy Nicholson and Irene Klotz
MOJAVE, Calif./CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov 1 (Reuters) -
B illionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson on Saturday vowed to
find out what caused his space tourism company's passenger
spaceship to crash during a test flight, killing one pilot and
injuring the other, but expressed a desire to press on with the
dream of commercial space flight.
Michael Alsbury, 39, has been identified as the pilot who
died in the crash of Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo, and the
surviving pilot is Peter Siebold, 43, the Kern County Sheriff's
Office said in a statement.
Branson arrived in California's Mojave Desert to meet his
Virgin Galactic team and federal officials who were opening
their investigation into Friday's accident, the second in less
than a week involving a commercial space company.
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo went down during a powered
test flight, scattering debris over the Mojave Desert, 95 miles
(150 km) north of Los Angeles.
"We owe it to our pilots to find out exactly what went
wrong," Branson said during a news conference in Mojave.
"If we can overcome it, we will make absolutely certain that
the dream lives on," he said.
Alsbury, who a sheriff's spokesman said was from Tehachapi,
California, was a project engineer and test pilot at Scaled
Composites, a Northrop Grumman Corp subsidiary that
built and designed the spacecraft for Virgin Galactic.
He was flying for the ninth time aboard SpaceShipTwo,
including serving as the co-pilot on the vehicle's first
rocket-powered test flight on April 29, 2013, according to his
biography on the company's website.
He was found dead in the aircraft, Kern County Sheriff Donny
Youngblood said on Friday.
Siebold parachuted from SpaceShipTwo and was found a mile
from the fuselage, Youngblood said. He had moderate to major
injuries and was taken by helicopter to Antelope Valley
Hospital, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Siebold had been the pilot alongside Alsbury on
SpaceShipTwo's maiden test flight last year, according to Scaled
Composites.
A team of investigators from the National Transportation
Safety Board arrived at the crash site on Saturday to begin
piecing together what led to the accident.
"This was a test flight, and test flights are typically very
well documented in terms of data," said Christopher Hart, acting
chairman of the NTSB. "We may have lots of evidence that will
help us with the investigative process," he said.
Friday's crash was the second disaster in less than a week
suffered by a private space company, dealing a blow to the
fledgling commercial space industry that has been taking on work
traditionally done by governments.
On Tuesday, an Antares rocket built and launched by Orbital
Sciences Corp exploded after liftoff from Wallops
Island, Virginia, destroying a cargo ship bound for the
International Space Station.
NEW TYPE of FUEL
The Virgin probe will likely will focus on SpaceShipTwo's
rocket engine, which on Friday was flying with a new type of
fuel for the first time, experts said.
The solid plastic-type propellant is ignited by nitrous
oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.
Virgin Galactic announced in May that it was replacing the
rubber-based propellant used during the spaceship's three
previous rocket-powered test flights to get better performance.
"We've tested both of these fuel grains a lot," Virgin
Galactic chief executive George Whitesides told Reuters at the
time.
Before Friday's flight, SpaceShipTwo's last powered test
flight was in January, though the rocket and its new propellant
had passed multiple ground tests.
Virgin Galactic is a U.S. offshoot of the London-based
Virgin Group founded by Branson, one of the world's most famous
entrepreneurs whose business empire ranges from airlines to
music stores and mobiles phones.
Friday's accident marked the fourth fatality in Scaled's
SpaceShipTwo development effort. In 2007, a fuel tank exploded,
killing three Scaled employees.
"While not a NASA mission, the pain of this (new)tragedy
will be felt by all the men and women who have devoted their
lives to exploration," NASA, the U.S. space agency, said in a
statement.
