(Changes byline, adds comment from NTSB official)
By Daina Beth Solomon and Irene Klotz
MOJAVE, Calif./CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov 1 (Reuters) -
B illionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson vowed on Saturday to
find out what caused his space tourism company's passenger
spaceship to crash during a test flight in California, killing
one pilot and injuring the other, but expressed a desire to
press on with the dream of commercial space flight.
U.S. investigators have indicated the powered test flight of
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo on Friday was well recorded,
giving them an abundance of information to help determine what
caused it to crash and spread debris over a 5-mile (8 km) swath
of the Mojave Desert, 95 miles (150 km) north of Los Angeles.
Branson arrived in the Mojave Desert to meet his Virgin
Galactic team and federal officials who were opening their
investigation into the accident, the second in less than a week
involving a commercial space company.
"We owe it to our pilots to find out exactly what went
wrong," Branson said during a news conference in Mojave.
"If we can overcome it, we will make absolutely certain that
the dream lives on," he said.
Michael Alsbury, 39, has been identified as the co-pilot who
died in the crash of Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo, and the
surviving pilot is Peter Siebold, 43.
Alsbury, who police said was found dead in the aircraft and
who resided in Tehachapi, California, was a project engineer and
test pilot at Scaled Composites, a Northrop Grumman Corp
subsidiary that built and designed the spacecraft for Virgin
Galactic.
Alsbury was flying for the ninth time aboard SpaceShipTwo,
including serving as the co-pilot on its first rocket-powered
test flight on April 29, 2013, according to his biography on the
company's website.
Siebold parachuted from SpaceShipTwo and was found with
serious injuries by rescuers, who took him by helicopter to
Antelope Valley Hospital, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said
in a statement.
He was alert and talking with his family and doctors on
Saturday, Scaled Composites said in a statement, but National
Transportation Safety Board acting chairman Christopher Hart
said his agency's investigators have not yet interviewed Siebold
at the advice of his doctors.
An NTSB team arrived at the crash site on Saturday to begin
piecing together what led to the crash.
"We are here to investigate this accident, while we are here
investigating there is nothing that stops this operation from
continuing flying," Hart said.
An aircraft flying behind SpaceShipTwo collected video
images and radar data, and a range camera at Edwards Air Force
Base also recorded the failed test flight, Hart said. The
spaceship had video cameras and data storage cards on board
which could help investigators.
Friday's crash was the second disaster in less than a week
suffered by a private space company, dealing a blow to the
fledgling commercial space industry that has been taking on work
traditionally done by governments.
On Tuesday, an Antares rocket built and launched by Orbital
Sciences Corp exploded after liftoff from Wallops
Island, Virginia, destroying a cargo ship bound for the
International Space Station.
NEW TYPE of FUEL
The Virgin probe will likely focus on SpaceShipTwo's rocket
engine, which on Friday was flying with a new type of fuel for
the first time, experts said.
The solid plastic-type propellant is ignited by nitrous
oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.
Virgin Galactic announced in May it was replacing the
rubber-based propellant used during the spaceship's three
previous rocket-powered test flights to get better performance.
"We've tested both of these fuel grains a lot," Virgin
Galactic chief executive George Whitesides told Reuters at the
time.
Before Friday's flight, SpaceShipTwo's last powered test
flight was in January, though the rocket and its new propellant
had passed multiple ground tests.
Virgin Galactic is a U.S. offshoot of the London-based
Virgin Group founded by Branson, one of the world's most famous
entrepreneurs whose empire ranges from airlines to music stores
and mobiles phones.
Friday's accident marked the fourth fatality in Scaled's
SpaceShipTwo development effort. In 2007, a fuel tank exploded,
killing three Scaled employees.
(Additional reporting by Lucy Nicholson in Mojave, California,
Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle and Curtis Skinner in San
Francisco, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis,; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt, Chizu Nomiyama & Kim Coghill)