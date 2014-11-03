By Irene Klotz
| MOJAVE, Calif.
MOJAVE, Calif. Nov 3 An investigation into the
deadly crash of a Virgin Galactic spaceship has found that a
function to help the craft descend into the atmosphere was
deployed early, according to federal safety officials, adding
pilot error could not be ruled out.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading
the investigation into what caused the spacecraft to crash in
California's Mojave Desert during a test flight on Friday,
killing one pilot and badly injuring the other.
SpaceShipTwo's rotating tail boom, a key safety feature for
re-entering the atmosphere, rotated early, Christopher Hart,
acting chairman of the NTSB, said late on Sunday, though he said
it was too early to say whether this had caused the crash.
Virgin Galactic is the fledgling space tourism company of
billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson.
On Monday, Branson vowed to prevent future incidents,
whatever the cause of the spaceship's crash: "We need to know
exactly what happened to make absolutely certain it will never
happen again," he told CBS's "This Morning" program.
NTSB's Hart told a news conference that investigators had
determined the "feathering" system, which helps it descend into
the atmosphere from space, should have been deployed when the
vehicle was traveling about 1.4 times the speed of sound.
Instead, the feather began rotating when the rocket-powered
vehicle was traveling at Mach 1, he said, using a technical term
for the speed of sound at a given altitude.
Hart said the feathering system, which folds the vehicle in
half to create more atmospheric drag, was unlocked early by the
co-pilot, according to video from the spaceship's cockpit. About
two seconds later, the spaceplane's tail section began to fold.
"I'm not stating that this is the cause of the mishap. We
have months and months of investigation to determine what the
cause was," Hart said.
Asked if the NTSB was considering the possibility of pilot
error, Hart said: "We are not ruling anything out. We are
looking at all of these issues to determine what was the root
cause of this mishap We are looking at a number of
possibilities, including that possibility (of pilot error)."
Branson said he was letting federal safety investigators
take the lead, and that their early findings indicate early
deployment could be a possibility.
"They're indicating that that may well be the cause, but we
need them to examine it further and let us know," he told NBC's
"Today" program.
NO EXPLOSION
SpaceShipTwo was released normally from its carrier
aircraft, WhiteKnightTwo, at an altitude of about 45,000 feet.
Shortly afterwards its hybrid rocket motor, which was flying for
the first time with a new plastic propellant, ignited as
planned, Hart said.
Investigators also recovered SpaceShipTwo's propellant tanks
and engine intact, indicating there was no explosion.
"The engine burn was normal up until the extension of the
feathers," Hart told reporters.
SpaceShipTwo was conducting test flights and was not yet
certified for commercial operations when the crash occurred,
delaying indefinitely the start of passenger service.
George Whitesides, the head of the company dedicated to
Branson's vision of bringing everyday passengers into space,
told the Financial Times the new fuel system used in Virgin's
SpaceShipTwo on Friday had been rigorously tested.
Branson and his son plan to fly on the first commercial
flight. About 800 people already have paid or put down deposits
for the ride, which costs $250,000.
Branson has expressed a desire to press on with the dream of
commercial space flight, and on Monday said the company's
venture is "absolutely" worth the risks.
"It's a grand program, which has had a horrible setback, but
I don't think anybody .... would want us to abandon it at this
stage," Branson told NBC.
The two pilots involved were employees of Scaled Composites,
a Northrop Grumman Corp subsidiary that designed and
built the six-passenger, two-pilot craft for Virgin Galactic.
Michael Alsbury, 39, has been identified as the co-pilot who
died. Peter Siebold, the 43-year-old pilot riding in the
right-hand seat, parachuted to the ground and was recovering at
a nearby hospital, Scaled Composites said in a statement.
Friday's crash was the second disaster in less than a week
suffered by a private space company.
On Tuesday, an Antares rocket built and launched by Orbital
Sciences Corp exploded after liftoff from Wallops
Island, Virginia, destroying a cargo ship bound for the
International Space Station.
Virgin Galactic is a U.S. offshoot of the London-based
Virgin Group founded by Branson, whose empire ranges from
airlines to music stores and mobiles phones.
(Addition reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing
by Gareth Jones)