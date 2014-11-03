(Recasting with more on thrust of investigation, from NTSB
chairman interview)
By Irene Klotz
MOJAVE, Calif. Nov 3 A human-factors expert
will join a team investigating the fatal test-flight crash of
the Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane to study why the
co-pilot prematurely unlocked the ship's pivoting tail section,
the National Transportation Safety Board chairman said on
Monday.
The untimely engagement of the tail mechanism, designed to
slow the vehicle's descent into the atmosphere from space, and
the possibility that pilot error was to blame, were disclosed by
the NTSB late on Sunday and have emerged as a main thrust of the
inquiry into the accident.
The suborbital rocket vehicle dubbed SpaceShipTwo was
undergoing its first powered test flight since January when it
crashed on Friday shortly after separation from the special jet
aircraft that carried it aloft for its high-altitude launch.
Video footage from the cockpit shows co-pilot Michael
Alsbury, 39, who died in the crash, releasing a lever to unlock
the twin-tail section too soon after the space plane was
jettisoned from the mother ship over Southern California.
This was followed two seconds later by premature movement of
the tail, which pivots upward from the rear of the wings at a
90-degree angle and increases aerodynamic drag on the
spacecraft.
Still, NTSB Chairman Christopher Hart told Reuters
investigators have yet to determine whether releasing the tail
mechanism too early caused or contributed to the crash of the
space plane in California's Mojave Desert, about 95 miles north
of Los Angeles.
"We know already from having the lever move from lock to
unlock that we need to get a human-factors person in here
because the question then is why did that happen when it
happened," Hart said. "The human-factors person will be here
today."
MYSTERY OF PILOT'S SURVIVAL
Investigators also are trying to determine how surviving
pilot Pete Siebold, 43, managed to get out of the rocket plane
and parachute to the ground from an altitude of roughly 50,000
feet, an altitude virtually devoid of oxygen.
Hart said Siebold, who was hospitalized with a shoulder
injury, was sitting in the right-hand seat, so it would have
been difficult if not impossible for him to have escaped through
a hatch in the lower left-hand side of the cockpit.
SpaceShipTwo, developed by the fledgling space tourism
company of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, was
designed to carry wealthy passengers on short rides into space,
with Virgin Galactic planning to begin offering its first
flights to paying customers next spring.
The crash came three days after the unmanned rocket of
another private space company, Orbital Sciences Corp,
exploded during liftoff from a commercial launch pad in Virginia
on a mission to deliver cargo to the International Space Station
under contract with NASA.
On Monday, Branson vowed to determine the cause of Friday's
crash and correct the problem. "We need to know exactly what
happened to make absolutely certain it will never happen again,"
he told CBS's "This Morning" program.
Hart told a news conference on Sunday investigators had
determined that the spacecraft's tail system was supposed to
have been released for deployment as the craft was traveling
about 1.4 times the speed of sound. Instead, the tail section
began pivoting when the vehicle was flying at Mach 1, the speed
of sound.
"I'm not stating that this is the cause of the mishap. We
have months and months of investigation to determine what the
cause was," Hart said.
Asked if pilot error was a possible factor, Hart said: "We
are looking at all of these issues to determine what was the
root cause of this mishap ... We are looking at a number of
possibilities, including that possibility."
Branson early NTSB findings indicated to him that premature
tail deployment could be a possibility.
"They're indicating that that may well be the cause, but we
need them to examine it further and let us know," he told NBC's
"Today" show.
SpaceShipTwo was released normally from the carrier jet
WhiteKnightTwo at an altitude of about 45,000 feet. The rocket
motor, fueled for the first time in flight with a new
plastic-based propellant formula, then ignited as planned, Hart
said.
SpaceShipTwo's propellant tanks and engine were recovered
intact, indicating there was no explosion. "The engine burn was
normal up until the extension of the feathers," Hart told
reporters.
About 800 people have paid or put down deposits for a ride
into space at $250,000 a seat and Branson plans to be on the
first commercial flight with his son.
Branson said Monday his company's venture is "absolutely"
worth the risks.
"It's a grand program, which has had a horrible setback, but
I don't think anybody .... would want us to abandon it at this
stage," he told NBC.
Virgin Galactic is a U.S. offshoot of the London-based
Virgin Group founded by Branson, whose empire ranges from
airlines to music stores and mobile phones.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing
by Gareth Jones and James Dalgleish)