By Irene Klotz
| MOJAVE, Calif.
MOJAVE, Calif. Nov 4 The probe of Virgin
Galactic's space plane crash in California hinges on a central
mystery: Why a seasoned test pilot would prematurely unlock the
craft's moveable tail section, setting off a chain of events
that led to destruction of the ship and his death.
The National Transportation Safety Board was expected this
week to complete its initial field investigation into Friday's
ill-fated test flight of SpaceShipTwo, a rocket-powered vehicle
built to take paying passengers for rides into space.
The ship broke apart at an altitude of about 50,000 feet
(15,000 meters) and crashed in the Mojave Desert, 95 miles (150
km) north of Los Angeles, moments after its separation from the
special jet aircraft that carries the spacecraft aloft for its
high-altitude launches.
The pilot, Pete Siebold, 43, survived the crash, parachuting
to the ground with a shoulder injury. The co-pilot, Mike
Alsbury, 39, was killed.
NTSB officials have said it was Alsbury, flying for the
ninth time aboard SpaceShipTwo, who unlocked the tail section,
designed to pivot upward during atmospheric re-entry to ease
descent of the craft.
Alsbury was supposed to have waited until the ship was
traveling at 1.4 times the speed of sound, fast enough for
aerodynamic forces to hold the tail in place until time to
actually move it into descent position, sources familiar with
the spacecraft's operation told Reuters.
Instead, for reasons unknown, he released the locking
mechanism roughly 9 seconds into a planned 20-second firing of
the space plane's rocket engine, while the ship was moving at
about Mach 1, the speed of sound, the sources said.
The result was disastrous. About 4 seconds after the tail
was unlocked, it began to swivel out, and the vehicle was ripped
apart, scattering debris over a 5-mile (8-km) swath of desert
northeast of the Mojave Air and Space Port.
A second command to deliberately move the tail upward after
unlocking it was never given.
The tail's so-called "feathering" system, developed and
patented by aircraft designer Burt Rutan, is designed to
increase the vehicle's surface area and slow down the ship so it
can fly like a badminton shuttlecock as it safely re-enters
Earth's atmosphere from space.
SpaceShipTwo's feather mechanism had been operated
extensively in previous atmospheric test flights, including two
rocket-powered runs, officials said.
The NTSB expects it will take up to a year to piece together
exactly what triggered the accident and recommend changes to
equipment, procedures, operations and other factors that may
have caused or contributed to the crash, safety board Chairman
Christopher Hart said.
Initial interviews, collection of debris from the crash site
and preliminary examination of evidence were expected to be
wrapped up by the end of the week.
A human-factors expert joined the investigation team on
Monday to look at cockpit displays, checklist design, training
and other pilot operational issues. Siebold, the surviving
pilot, had not yet been interviewed due to medical concerns,
Hart said on Monday.
NTSB's preliminary accident investigation report was
expected in about 10 days.
(Reporting and writing by Irene Klotz; Editing by Steve Gorman
and Mohammad Zargham)