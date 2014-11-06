By Irene Klotz
| MOJAVE, Calif.
MOJAVE, Calif. Nov 5 The hangar that housed
Virgin Galactic's ill-fated SpaceShipTwo has an empty space, but
at a manufacturing plant just down the road technicians on
Wednesday were back at work putting together an identical sister
ship.
The original rocket-powered space plane, built to take
paying passengers on short rides into suborbital space, broke
apart over Mojave, California, on Friday during a test flight
that killed one pilot and left another seriously injured.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the
National Transportation Safety Board, which is focusing on why
co-pilot Mike Alsbury, who died in the crash, unlocked the
ship's movable tail section early, before aerodynamic forces
were right to keep the structure held in place as designed.
About two seconds after the tail was unlocked, it began to
swivel outward, likely triggering the vehicle's supersonic
breakup and Alsbury's death.
The surviving pilot, Pete Siebold, 43, and Alsbury, 39, had
planned to test the so-called feathering tail system as part of
SpaceShipTwo's fourth rocket-powered test flight, the first
since Virgin Galactic decided to use a new fuel to boost the
space plane to higher altitudes.
Virgin Galactic, an offshoot of Richard Branson's
London-based Virgin Group, and manufacturer Scaled
Composites had been eager to resume powered test flights after a
10-month hiatus.
Before the accident, SpaceShipTwo was on track to make its
first flight beyond the atmosphere by the end of the year, a key
milestone for the planned start of commercial passenger service
in 2015.
Pivoting the tail section for descent increases the ship's
surface area so that it can safely and effortlessly re-enter
Earth's atmosphere, flying like a badminton shuttlecock. It had
been used dozens of times during SpaceShipTwo's atmospheric test
flights, including two rocket-powered flights.
As the ship is rocketing upward, the tail is held fast by a
large hook that is supposed to remain engaged until the craft
reaches supersonic speed, Mike Moses, Virgin Galactic vice
president of operations, explained in an interview with Reuters.
At that point, the pilots release the hook, though the tail
remains pinned back by aerodynamic pressures. The command to
actually move the tail into descent position comes after the
rocket motor burns out, near the apex of the ship's altitude.
Unlocking the tail is done well before then so that if the
mechanism fails, the pilots can abort the flight.
"It's a great safety feature, but if you use your safety
feature in a regime that it's not designed to handle, bad things
are going to happen," Moses said. "It's like your car airbag
going off at 65 miles per hour."
Virgin Galactic hopes to complete construction of the second
SpaceShipTwo in mid-2015. For now, its official name is 202VG -
the second series of the SpaceShipTwo family. Informally,
though, employees have taken to calling the new ship "Hope.
(Reporting and writing by Irene Klotz in Mojave, Calif.;
Editing by Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler)