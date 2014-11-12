LOS ANGELES Nov 12 Peter Siebold, the surviving
pilot of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo, was thrown from the
rocket-powered vehicle when it broke apart and unbuckled from
his seat before his parachute deployed automatically, U.S.
officials said in a statement on Wednesday.
The National Transportation Safety Board, which is
investigating the Oct. 31 crash in Southern California, also
found Siebold was unaware that his co-pilot had unlocked the
craft's moveable tail section, which appears to have set off a
chain of events that led to ship's destruction.
Mike Alsbury, the co-pilot, was killed in the crash.
