By Carolyn Cohn and Richa Naidu
LONDON Nov 3 The Virgin Galactic spaceship
which crashed on Friday was insured against losses totalling
around $40-50 million and the lead underwriter was AIG,
insurance sources said on Monday.
AIG declined to comment.
British insurance and brokerage services provider Jardine
Lloyd Thompson confirmed that it was the broker on the
deal.
"We act on behalf of Virgin Galactic and are providing every
assistance, as is appropriate in these tragic circumstances,"
JLT said in a statement.
Virgin Galactic is the fledgling space tourism company of
billionaire British entrepreneur Richard Branson.
The spacecraft crashed in California's Mojave Desert during
a test flight, killing one pilot and injuring the other.
The estimated insured losses are similar to those for the
unmanned U.S. supply rocket which exploded last week.
But the Virgin Galactic spaceship was insured under an
aviation "hull and liability" policy, in contrast to the supply
rocket which was insured in the space market, insurance
specialists said.
The Lloyd's of London insurance market plays a key
role in aviation insurance, with gross written premium at
Lloyd's totalling more than $1 billion in 2013, according to the
International Underwriting Association.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)