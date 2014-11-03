MOJAVE, Calif. Nov 2 The investigation into
last week's crash of the Virgin Galactic spaceship has
determined that the "feathering" function to help the craft
descend had deployed early, the head of National Transportation
Safety Board said on Sunday.
The investigators recovered the spaceship's fuel tanks and
engine intact, indicating there was no explosion, acting NTSB
chairman Christopher Hart said at a press conference in Mojave,
California, near the site of the crash.
